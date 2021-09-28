Citizens launches automated invoice process for corporate clients

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank recently launched a simplified payment process for corporate clients that automates invoices, according to a news release.

The Integrated Payables solution allows companies to automate the invoice-to-pay process using a single platform, allowing better control over payment timing and reducing the time spent by workers on manual invoice billing, the release states.

Corporate clients can also choose different settlement options and earn rebates on electronic or virtual payments.

Multifactor authentication and payment risk scoring mitigate potential risks.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.