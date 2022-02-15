Citizens launches Black History Month student programs, scholarships

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank is teaming up with educational technology company EVERFI for a monthlong student program centered on Black history, including scholarships, according to a news release.

The Black History Month Challenge runs through the month of February and includes four digital African American history classes through EVERFI, culminating in an essay contest in which 11 students across Citizens footprint – which includes Rhode Island – will win $2,500-apiece scholarships, the release stated. Students must be ages 13 to 18 to participate in the essay contest.

This is the second year Citizens has offered this program, which launched for the first time in 2021 as part of its efforts to address racial disparities and promote social equity.

For more information, visit www.citizensbank.com/EVERFI.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.