Citizens M&A advises on $208M sale of Mass. engineering consultant

PROVIDENCE – Citizens M&A Advisory recently served as the exclusive financial adviser on a $208 million acquisition of a Massachusetts-based engineering consulting company, according to a news release.

The sale of CENTRA Technology Inc. to a subsidiary of PAE Inc. was completed in November. As financial adviser for CENTRA, Citizens helped the company prepare for and navigate the complexities of the sale process, leveraging its buyer relationships to find a new home for the company, said Jack Barry, CENTRA’s chief operating officer, in a statement.

PAE is a defense and government services contractor based in Virginia.

Citizens M&A Advisory is part of Citizens Capital Markets Inc., a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group Inc.

