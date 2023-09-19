Citizens partners with Trek Bicycle to offer cyclists convenient payment, financing options

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has partnered with Trek Bicycle to simplify consumer financing for Trek customers, the bank announced.

Through the bank’s Citizens Pay financing solution, consumers looking for reliable and innovative cycling products will now have access to flexible payment options at more than 1,400 Trek retailers around the world, which design and manufacture bicycles and related products, according to a news release.

“We are committed to fueling consumers’ passions through innovative financial solutions, giving them more purchasing power and freedom to explore the outdoors through high-quality products,” Christine Roberts, Citizens executive vice president and president of Citizens Pay, said in a statement. “By partnering with Trek to offer new installment financing, customers have more options so they don’t have to compromise on the quality of their equipment and can instead focus on where their next ride will take them.”

Trek Financing powered by Citizens Pay is now available for in-store Trek purchases and will be available for online purchases through TrekBikes.com later this year, according to the release.

Trek customers can purchase a range of products, including mountain, road, electric, hybrid and kids bikes, as well as accessories, apparel, parts and services through predictable monthly installments and low interest rates, according to the release.

“We are excited to partner with Citizens Pay to offer our customers flexible payment solutions,” Chad Brown, Trek Bicycle chief financial officer, said in a statement. “At Trek, we are committed to providing incredible hospitality. With Trek Financing, customers are guaranteed a frictionless buying experience with the ability to get out on their bike in the same day.”