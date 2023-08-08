Citizens Pay enables down payment financing for Wyndham Destinations members

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has partnered with vacation ownership business Wyndham Destinations to offer a more predictable and affordable way for consumers to explore their favorite resort destinations, Citizens announced Aug. 3.

Citizens Pay, the company’s installment-based financing solution, enables Wyndham Destinations vacation club members to pay for down payment costs through fixed monthly payments at more than 200 resorts in the United States, including Club Wyndham, WorldMark by Wyndham and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham properties.

“Fueled by a desire for unforgettable experiences and long-awaited adventures, travelers are reclaiming lost time and seeking simplicity when it comes to planning and paying for their vacations,” Christine Roberts, executive vice president and president of Citizens Pay, said in a statement. “By working with Wyndham Destinations as their down payment financing partner, we offer travelers a flexible and predictable pay-over-time option, transforming their vacation aspirations into reality.”

Wyndham Destinations offers travelers the chance to own their vacations year after year, exploring places they’ve never visited or returning to their favorite destinations, according to the release. Through Citizens Pay, eligible new and existing vacation club members can easily and responsibly finance their down payments.

- Advertisement -

“Our mission is to put the world on vacation, and we work hard to make it easy for travelers to enjoy new experiences through our flexible vacation ownership program,” Scott Cavanaugh, vice president of strategic partnerships and licensing at Wyndham Destinations, said in a statement. “Our new partnership with Citizens Pay will make it simpler than ever for new and existing vacation club members to start planning their next adventure.”

Citizens Pay allows consumers to pay for large purchases in fixed, monthly payments, while providing retailers and merchants with tailored, embedded financing options that drive customer loyalty, according to the release. For additional details, visit www.citizenspay.com.