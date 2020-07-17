Citizens posts $253M Q2 profit with record noninterest income

PROVIDENCE – After a dramatic drop in profit margins in the first quarter, Citizens Financial Group Inc. saw second-quarter earnings rebound to $253 million, the company reported on Friday.

The quarterly net income for the Citizens Bank holding company is still 44% less than the $453 million profit posted in the second quarter of 2019, but is over six times more than the first-quarter profits. Record noninterest income and an increase in commercial loans, including $4.7 billion in forgivable loans approved through the Paycheck Protection Program, drove quarterly profits, the company stated.

The jump also reflects reduction in the company’s provisional funding for credit losses over the prior quarter, although the $464 million in reserve funds is still $367 million more than the balance at this time last year, intended to shore up against bad loans caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earnings per diluted share were 53 cents compared with 95 cents a year ago.

- Advertisement -

Total revenue reached $1.9 billion, a 5% increase over the second quarter of 2019 driven by an all-time high of $590 million in noninterest income. The 28% increase in noninterest income compared to a a year ago reflects a record $276 million in mortgage banking fees, as well as higher capital markets and foreign exchange and interest rate parity. This was partially offset by a 15% drop in interest income to $1.4 billion.

Net interest income – the difference between interest earned on assets like loans, mortgages and securities and interest paid out to customer deposits – remained stable at $1.2 billion.

Non-interest expense increased 3% to $979 million, driven by increased investment in equipment and software expenses and outside services.

Total quarterly assets stood at $180 billion, an 11% bump over the second quarter of 2019 driven by $123.3 billion in loans and leases. Total deposits were up 16% to $143.6 billion.

The net interest margin, the difference between interest income generated and the amount paid out to lenders, declined by 33 basis points to 2.87% amid a continued low-interest rate environment.

“This was an outstanding quarter for Citizens in all respects,” Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun said in a statement. “We successfully navigated the challenging external environment, taking great care of customers and colleagues, while demonstrating the diversification and resilience of our business model. We posted record revenue and pre-provision profit, built a strong loan loss reserve, and grew our CET1 capital ratio to 9.6%.”

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.