Citizens Private Bank announces Citizens for Startups program to empower early-stage founders

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Private Bank announced a new offering on May 14, Citizens for Startups, to empower early-stage founders.

The program will provide access to customized banking solutions, startup bankers and other curated resources to allow eligible early-stage founders to concentrate solely on scaling their ventures, according to Citizens Financial Group Inc., parent of Citizens Bank. The new program will also provide founders with networking opportunities.

“Founders today face a dynamic environment, and Citizens for Startups stands out as a true differentiator revolutionizing the industry’s approach to banking early-stage entrepreneurs,” said Sam Heshmati, head of emerging venture capital and innovation banking for Citizens Private Bank, which is a division of Citizens Bank that provides specialized financial services and products to high-net-worth individuals, families and businesses. “With a proven track record of working closely with VC [venture capital] firms and venture-backed startups from inception to exit and beyond, Citizens’ bankers serve as trusted partners to help founders navigate complex financial challenges and scale effectively.”

Heshmati added, “Unlike other firms who prefer to work only with later-stage startups, Citizens is dedicated to the holistic growth journey, particularly in the early stages when support is crucial, and is committed to harnessing the full power of the bank to bolster the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

- Advertisement -

Each client in the program will receive three free years of business banking using Citizens Analysis Business Checking accounts, as well as a dedicated relationship management team that will act as a direct point of contact and create personalized banking experiences best suited for their needs.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.