Citizens: R.I.’s Business Conditions Index up 6.8% in Q3

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s business environment is on the rebound, according to new analysis by Citizens Financial Group Inc. released on Monday.

A strong labor market and resilient consumer trends helped spark a modest 0.3% quarter-over-quarter increase in the national index, which reached 50.7 in the third quarter, according to Citizens Business Conditions Index. However, Rhode Island’s index rose 6.8% during the same time frame, up to 51.66 for the quarter that ended Sept. 30.

Both national and state index numbers are above the 50-value threshold that Citizens considers expansionary.

The U.S. economy was resilient in the third quarter, as inflation showed signs of easing amid continued strength in the labor markets, said Eric Merlis, Citizens managing director and co-head of global markets.

“While the operating environment remains fragile, Citizens’ middle market and midcorporate clients continue to perform reasonably well,” Merlis said.

Eighty percent of the index is based on public data, such as Institute for Supply Management manufacturing and nonmanufacturing, unemployment and wage-growth numbers. Twenty percent of the index is based on metrics related to the business activity of the bank’s commercial clients.

The underlying components of the index showed a slight rebound in the business environment during the third quarter. Three of the five components, employment trends, ISM nonmanufacturing component, activity data of Citizens’ commercial banking clients and new- business applications provided a boost to the index. New-business applications leveled off during the quarter but operating conditions for small businesses generally improved as interest rates stabilized following the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike in July.

The ISM manufacturing index, the fifth component, continued to contract but did so at a slower rate.

Citizens’ proprietary data on client revenue was stronger across most industries during the third quarter, with consumer services and health care remaining among the top sectors.

“The third quarter CBCI shows a business environment that improved over the last quarter as initial jobless claims declined, consumer trends remained resilient and inflation eased,” said Merlis. “From here, the focus will continue to be on policymakers as they navigate a complex economic and geopolitical environment and attempt to walk the fine line toward a soft landing.”