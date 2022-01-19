Citizens reports $2.4B in 2021 profit, record quarterly capital markets income

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. more than doubled its year-end profits compared with the previous year, ending 2021 with $2.4 billion in earnings, the company reported on Wednesday.

The 119% increase in annual profits over earnings reported in 2020 comes after the company backed away from previous aggressive increases in its provisions for bad loans during the first part of the pandemic. Like other financial institutions across the country, the parent company for Citizens Bank added millions to its loan loss provisions in 2020 in anticipation of bad loans resulting from the pandemic which, for the most part, never materialized. In 2020, the company socked away $1.6 billion in credit-loss provisions. In 2021, by contrast, the company ended with negative $411 million in loan-loss reserves.

Annual earnings per diluted share also rose from $2.22 to $5.16.

Year-end revenue declined 9% to $7 billion, with losses to both interest and noninterest income. The $4.6 billion in 2021 interest income marks a 9% drop from the prior year, reflecting a continued low interest rate environment.

Also a sign of the low interest rates, net interest margin – the difference between interest income generated and the amount paid out to lenders – fell 17 basis points year-over-year to 2.7%.

Noninterest income of $2.1 billion represented an 8% decline over the previous year, with record 2020 mortgage banking income cut by more than half to $434 million. Capital markets income, however, increased 71% to $428 million for 2021, including record quarterly income for the final quarter of 2021 thanks to merger and acquisition and loan syndication fees, the company stated.

Noninterest expenses ticked up 2% to $4.1 billion, with increasing equipment, software and outside services costs. Salaries and employee benefits remained flat year-over-year.

Year-end assets stood at $188.4 billion, up 3% over a year ago that included a $5.1 billion gain in loans and leases. The $128.6 billion in loans and leases as of Dec. 31 reflected gains in automobile and residential mortgage loans which were partially offset by declines in commercial real estate and retail loans.

Total deposits increased 5% over a year ago to $154.4 billion, driven by the $5.6 billion addition to demand deposits as well as increases in regular savings and checking with interest accounts.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company recorded a $530 million profit, a 16% increase over the fourth quarter of 2020.

The higher revenue again reflected the release of credit loss provisions previously stockpiled during the pandemic, as well as a record $184 million in quarterly capital markets fees – more than twice the $88 million in capital markets fees in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gains in capital market income helped to offset a 61% decline in mortgage banking fees from declining gain-on-sale margins and lower production volume, as well as 4% drop in service fee income due to the company’s new feature letting customers reverse overdraft fees.

Quarterly noninterest income of $594 million was 16% higher than a year ago, while interest income ticked down 4% to $1.2 billion.

The company also closed the $149 million deal to buy California-based capital markets firm JMP Group LLC in the fourth quarter.

Plans to acquire 80 East Coast branches and the national online deposit business for European bank HSBC U.S. NA – the value of which has not been disclosed – are expected to close in the first quarter of the year.

“We finished a successful 2021 with a strong fourth quarter, featuring record capital markets revenue, strong loan growth, good expense management and pristine credit,” Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun said in a statement. “ Continued successful execution of our strategic initiatives and acquisition integration will position us for superior growth in 2022 and beyond.”

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.