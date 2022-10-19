Citizens reports $636M Q3 profit, boosted by interest rate hikes, acquisitions

PROVIDENCE – Interest rate hikes helped drive a 20% increase in quarterly profits for Citizens Financial Group Inc., the company reported on Wednesday.

The parent company for Citizens Bank recorded $636 million in earnings for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. Earnings per diluted share also rose 5 cents to $1.23 per share.

The jump in profits comes after a series of steep interest rate hikes that boosted interest income to $2 billion for the third quarter, up 60% from the same period a year ago. Interest income also benefited from the bank’s growth in interest-earning assets, the result of acquisitions of HSBC Bank USA NA and Investors Bancorp Inc., which closed in the first and second quarters, respectively. Together the two deals are anticipated to help Citizens crack the top-10 market share in the New York City metro area.

Despite these gains, the bank is preparing for economic headwinds by boosting its loan loss reserves. The company set aside $123 million in quarterly credit loss provisions to shore up against potential bad loans. In comparison, it released $33 million from its reserves in the third quarter of 2021.

Interest expenses also increased nearly four-fold to $308 million versus a year ago, reflecting the higher interest rate environment.

Net interest margin, the difference between interest income generated and the amount it pays out, rose 5 basis points to 5.12%.

Noninterest income remained flat at $512 million, with gains in capital markets fees, card fees, and foreign exchange and derivative products, which were partially offset by a drop in mortgage banking fees.

Noninterest expenses jumped 23% to $1.2 billion, including a 26% increase in employee salaries and benefits because of the acquisitions, the company stated.

Total quarterly assets stood at $224.7 billion, up 20% year-over-year, including a 27% boost to loans and leases. Commercial loan growth drove the $156.1 billion loan and lease total, though the company also saw gains in residential mortgage and home equity loans. This was partially offset by an $8.5 billion decrease in cash held in interest-bearing deposits reflecting the deployment of elevated liquidity, the company stated.

The $178.6 billion in quarterly deposits marked a 17% increase over a year ago thanks to the $25.7 billion boost from the two earlier acquisitions.

“This was another excellent quarter for Citizens”, CEO and Chairman Bruce Van Saun said in a statement. “We continue to capture the benefit of higher rates, with deposit costs under control, higher net interest margin and net interest income. Credit metrics remain favorable, and we feel well-prepared for changes in the macro environment.”

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.