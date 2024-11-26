PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. says it has made changes to its digital offerings that will allow customers to more easily set up accounts and manage their finances.

The bank says it introduced an enhanced “digital onboarding experience” and new capabilities making it faster for customers to set up direct deposit and schedule an appointment with a financial adviser, relationship manager or banker.

“We recognize that quality customer service and digital banking are essential factors in selecting a primary banking relationship and we remain committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” said Chris Powell, head of deposits and customer engagement. “We know managing your finances, including switching to a new bank, can be daunting and our goal is to simplify this journey. Our new onboarding experience and other digital enhancements make banking quick and convenient.”

Citizens says the new features include a streamlined and user-friendly mobile platform that simplifies the process of becoming a new customer. Through the mobile app, customers can fund their account, enable biometric settings, set up direct deposit and add a debit card to their digital wallet to easily make payments right from their mobile device.

Customers can also make an online request for a phone, video or in-person appointment with a financial adviser or private client relationship manager to discuss complex financial needs and receive personalized guidance. A Citizens Checkup is another way to schedule an in-person or phone appointment with a local banker within the Citizens mobile app.

Other features include:

The Citizens Savings Tracker helps customers set personal savings goals by providing real-time tracking and personalized insights. Customers can also enroll in automatic transfers, round up debit card purchases to the nearest dollar and set up one-time and recurring transfers.

The Checking Account Benefits Calculator helps customers find the right checking account to open and calculate potential benefits and savings.

The Virtual Digital Assistant, CiZi, is available 24/7 and provides instant, personalized banking support using artificial intelligence within the Citizens mobile app. The enhanced digital experience guides customers through a range of services, including helping set up direct deposit in seconds and adding a debit card to their digital wallet.

Citizens says additional features will launch in early 2025, including the ability to track progress toward most promotions on the Citizens mobile app.

Over the past three years, the bank says, it has introduced other capabilities, including Citizens Paid Early, a complimentary service that allows customers with a personal checking, savings or money market account to receive direct deposits up to two days early.

Citizens’ customers get earlier access to these deposits, helping them avoid overdraft fees and get a head start on paying bills, the bank says. In 2021, the bank also introduced Citizens Peace Of Mind, a deposit feature providing customers with the ability to avoid the expense of unexpected overdraft fees.