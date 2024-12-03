Citizens say it’s committing $1M to R.I. workforce development nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. is pledging $1 million over the next two years to support workforce development organizations in Rhode Island that are training workers to meet the evolving needs of the economy.

The $1 million commitment is Rhode Island’s part of the $10 million that Citizens had said in September it would provide workforce development programs across the market where it operates nationwide.

In Rhode Island, the funds will support training programs focused on career counseling and “upskilling” through local partnerships, including the Genesis Center, Crossroads Rhode Island and the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket.

“Strong, vibrant communities are the foundation of our business approach and values,” said Keith Kelly, Citizens Bank Rhode Island president. “By collaborating with local organizations, we are dedicated to empowering communities across Rhode Island, tackling workforce challenges, and investing in job training initiatives that drive economic progress and equity in underserved areas.”

- Advertisement -

The bank, which is based in Providence and is the state’s largest by deposits, says developing the workforce of tomorrow is a central element of its sustainability and impact strategy. As a prominent regional bank, Citizens says it is in a position to bring together industry and community leaders to identify and tackle local workforce issues, ensuring the communities it serves are well-prepared for the future.

Citizens did not immediately respond to questions about how much each organization will receive over two years.

The bank said in a statement that it is using a “community-informed approach” and will support technical skills training and career counseling.

Funding will support the Genesis Center’s expansion of its culinary training program. The center, which recently opened the Culinary Hub of Providence at the Providence Public Library, serves as a training ground for students, offering practical, real-world experience that equips them with the skills and confidence to thrive in the hospitality industry.

The money will also be used in a partnership with Crossroads Rhode Island to fund the education and employment services program, which gives community members the tools they need to increase their earned income, enabling individuals to maintain stable housing.

The financial commitment is also in recognition of the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket as Citizens’ 2024 Champion in Action for its efforts incorporating a digital literacy curriculum to help train youths to meet Rhode Island’s technology needs.

(Correction: An earlier version of this story gave an incorrect attribution to the quote in the fourth paragraph. The quote should have been attributed to Keith Kelly, Citizens Bank Rhode Island president, Citizens says.)