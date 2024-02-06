Citizens serves as exclusive adviser to Datavail on its recapitalization by CIVC

PROVIDENCE – Citizens M&A Advisory served as the exclusive financial adviser to Datavail Corp. on its recent recapitalization by CIVC Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high-growth middle-market companies in the business services sector, Citizens Financial Group Inc. announced.

The recapitalization will enable Datavail to accelerate its organic and inorganic growth, as well as to further invest in Datavail TechBoost, a proprietary cloud-based automation platform for databases, the bank said.

“Datavail has maintained a strong reputation in the IT [information technology] managed services industry for over 15 years due to its technology expertise, world-class talent and leading customer service,” Citizens Managing Director Don Holbrook said in a statement. “With CIVC, Datavail is well-positioned to continue to help clients leverage data across the enterprise to drive powerful business outcomes.”

Founded in 2008, Datavail is a data-managed services provider offering database management, data and analytics services, along with application implementation, development and support services to mid-market, enterprise, and small and midsized business clients to help them effectively manage their data and applications both in the cloud and in on-premises environments.

“Citizens leveraged deep sector expertise and worked tirelessly to communicate our unique platform and growth story,” Datavail CEO Scott Frock said in a statement. “Don Holbrook and the entire Citizens M&A Advisory team were fantastic to work with and instrumental in securing our new partnership with CIVC.”