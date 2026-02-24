Citizens strikes deal to acquire Matrix Capital Markets Group

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc., a Virginia-based advisory firm focused on energy and convenience retail businesses, Citizens recently announced.

Matrix, founded in 1988, is headquartered in Richmond, Va., with a second office in Baltimore and bankers based in Cleveland and Atlanta.

The firm advises convenience retailers, wholesale fuels distributors, propane and heating oil distributors, and lubricants distributors, and also works in the automotive aftermarket and outdoor recreation and marine sectors.

Since 2021, Matrix has completed more than 70 mergers and acquisition transactions in the downstream energy and convenience retail space, where it has ranked first in sector league tables each year, according to Citizens.

“Clients view Citizens as a trusted strategic and financial partner committed to delivering tailored, insight-driven solutions and a differentiated client experience,” said Ted Swimmer, head of commercial banking at Citizens. “The Matrix team of talented bankers brings strong capabilities in several sectors that dovetail with existing corporate coverage.”

Spencer Cavalier, co-head of Matrix’s downstream energy and convenience retail banking team, said the firms share a focus on sector expertise and client service.

“Citizens shares Matrix’s intense passion for offering robust and customized advisory capabilities with deep sector expertise, as well as Matrix’s commitment to delivering exceptional client solutions and service,” Cavalier said. “Joining Citizens provides Matrix a proven and growing platform to provide a broader set of tailored advisory services and capital solutions to clients.”

Cedric Fortemps, also co-head of Matrix’s downstream energy and convenience retail banking team, said Citizens has long been active in the convenience retail and downstream energy sectors.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Upon closing, Matrix will operate as a division of Citizens JMP Securities LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.