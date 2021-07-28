Citizens to acquire New Jersey bank for $3.5B

By
-
CITIZENS BANK's parent company announced a deal to acquire New Jersey-based Investors Bancorp, Inc. for $3.5 billion. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ELI SHERMAN
PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. is once again expanding its mid-Atlantic presence with the $3.5 billion acquisition of a New Jersey-based bank, the company announced on Wednesday. The acquisition of Investors Bancorp Inc. will add 154 branches across the mid-Atlantic - 130 of which will be in the New York City metro area –…
