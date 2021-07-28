Citizens to acquire New Jersey bank for $3.5B

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Financial Group Inc. is once again expanding its mid-Atlantic presence with the $3.5 billion acquisition of a New Jersey-based bank, the company announced on Wednesday. The acquisition of Investors Bancorp Inc. will add 154 branches across the mid-Atlantic - 130 of which will be in the New York City metro area –…