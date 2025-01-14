Citizens’ Van Saun upbeat about 2025 at R.I. CEO Council gathering

WARWICK – Bruce Van Saun, chairman and CEO of Citizens Financial Group Inc., told the Rhode Island CEO Council that he expects 2025 to be a “solid year economically” during a closed-door event at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick on Jan. 9.

The gathering of CEOs titled “Preparing for Economic Change & Challenges in 2025” included a “fireside chat” and a questions-and-answers session with the chief executive of Rhode Island’s largest bank.

In his remarks – provided to Providence Business News after the event – Van Saun was upbeat about the next 12 months, noting that the financial markets appear to be viewing the incoming administration of Donald Trump “broadly favorably.”

“We’ll likely see a couple more interest rate cuts as we get into the year and inflation continues to cool,” he said.

However, challenges remain, he said, including building and keeping a strong workforce that is adaptable and flexible.

“Workforce agility can be both a challenge and an opportunity for Rhode Island businesses,” Van Saun said. “By building a strong culture and reputation as a growth company with advancement opportunities, you can create opportunities to attract and retain talent.”

To build its own workforce, Citizens Financial has established recruiting initiatives with several Rhode Island universities, Van Saun said, including in-person and virtual events, a campus ambassador program and alumni partnerships.

For overall workforce development, Citizens has pledged $10 million over the next two years to support organizations across the bank’s footprint that are training workers to meet the evolving needs of the economy.

In Rhode Island, the funds will support training programs focused on career counseling and “upskilling” through local partnerships, including the Genesis Center, Crossroads Rhode Island and the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, the bank said previously.

“We’ve also committed $1 million over the next two years to Rhode Island nonprofits that are working to upskill and reskill workers with the in-demand capabilities needed for the jobs of tomorrow,” Van Saun told the CEO Council.