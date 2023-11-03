Citrin Cooperman acquires New York firm Gettry Marcus

PROVIDENCE – Citrin Cooperman & Co. LLP has acquired New York-based accounting firm Gettry Marcus CPA PC.



Details of the acquisition were not disclosed. Representatives from both Citrin, which has a Providence office, and Gettry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gettry, with offices in New York City and Long Island, N.Y., provides accounting, tax and consulting services to commercial businesses, high-net-worth individuals, and specializes in a host of diverse industries, including real estate, manufacturing and distribution and health care.

“Joining Citrin Cooperman gives us the opportunity to provide more value to our employees, our clients and our community,” said Gettry Managing Partner Steven Marcus. “We look forward to offering a greater depth and breadth of services in a new, exciting environment.”

The addition brings more than $40 million in revenue, 28 partners and more than 130 professionals to Citrin Cooperman’s expansive New York City footprint.

“Gettry Marcus has a long-standing presence in the marketplace, and we’re excited to welcome a great group of people to the firm,” Citrin Cooperman CEO Alan Badey and Executive Chairman Joel Cooperman said in a joint statement. “We share a culture of developing great, collaborative teams and have a strong and similar focus in the real estate, manufacturing & distribution, health care and professional-services industries.”

