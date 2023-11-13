City begins next phase of Fox Point Hurricane Barrier rehab

PROVIDENCE – City officials are encouraging residents and commuters to “plan accordingly” during the second construction phase to rehabilitate the sewer gates of the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier, part of a $3 million project funded through American Rescue Plan Act revenues to revamp the levy system.

Beginning Monday through early December, this phase involves replacing the hydraulic gate operators, according to the city. The gates are typically closed only during severe coastal storms to prevent floodwaters and storm surges from entering the city.

Allens Avenue will remain open to north and southbound traffic while reduced to one lane in each direction around the work zone at the barrier’s street gate, according to a Monday press release.

Mayor Brett P. Smiley reiterated that the upgrades were a critical part of city infrastructure and the repairs were “long needed.”

- Advertisement -

“This is one of the many ways my administration is working to ensure the city is resilient and prepared should there be an emergency,” he said.

Next year the city will replace all the road plates at four of the street gates associated with the levee system. The plates house the components needed to secure the street gates while closed.

City officials are working with state agencies and surrounding organizations “to proactively advise residents and commuters of the traffic changes,” according the release.

Now listed by the Providence Preservation Society as one of the most endangered properties in the city, the hurricane barrier was constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers more than 50 years ago, considered at the time a state-of-the-art solution to protect against flooding.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com