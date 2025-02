Who is your Health Care Hero? Nominations close on February 12th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The City Council on Thursday approved Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s five school board appointments that will join the five elected members to create the new “hybrid” board model which was approved in November 2022. The change to the charter split the city into five regions, each of which will have one elected member

PROVIDENCE – The City Council on Thursday approved Mayor Brett P. Smiley’s five school board appointments that will join the five elected members to create t

he new “hybrid” board model which was approved in November 2022.

The change to the charter split the city into five regions, each of which will have one elected member and one appointed by the mayor.

Among Smiley's appointments are Melissa Hughes; Anjel Newmann; Jenny Mercado; Night Jean Muhingabo and Steven Williamson. Elected by voters in November were Corey Jones; Michelle Lee Fontes; Heidi Silverio; Mireya Mendoza and Ty’Relle Stephens.

Following the meeting both Smiley and Probate Court Judge John E. Martinelli swore in nine of the 10 members.

Earlier this year, Smiley said the one of his administration's legislative priorities was to take back control of the Providence Public School Department at the start of the fiscal year in July 1, which requires General Assembly approval.

City Council President Rachel Miller, who did not attend the meeting, in a statement said “Now the work begins."

“The new school board

is made up of passionate members,” she added. “Their swearing in is a renewed opportunity to bring forth the transformative change that our students are calling for."

“Thank you for stepping up,” said Providence City Council Majority Whip Miguel Sanchez. “You guys have a very important role to fill ...

We all need to be united a possible the next couple of years while we work on returning the school district to local control.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com.