City Council gives first approval to changing Providence Police community relations role

PROVIDENCE – A monthlong controversy over Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s pick for a new Providence Police Department leadership role was settled quickly and with no discussion on Thursday.

The City Council in two separate, unanimous votes gave first approval to changes to make what was a sworn police major role into a civilian job. The decision comes after Elorza on Sept. 3 named city recreation director Michael Stephens to the original police major community relations role, despite Stephens having no law enforcement experience. Elorza’s choice quickly drew criticism from a number of local and national police organizations, as well as members of the City Council, who subsequently proposed renaming and reclassifying the position under its fiscal 2022 budget from sworn officer to civilian, with a corresponding salary cut.

Whether Stephens will keep the job is unclear. Council President John J. Igliozzi, who introduced the changes to the city’s fiscal 2022 compensation and classification ordinances, said in an interview Wednesday he thought it was only fair for the city to re-advertise and accept applications from any civilian candidate who wanted the job. Ultimately, though, Igliozzi said that decision was up to Elorza and law enforcement leaders.

Elorza in an emailed response Thursday maintained that Stephens was “well-equipped” for the job and had already undergone “extensive vetting” by community and law enforcement leaders during the selection process.

- Advertisement -

The new position largely mirrors the original role, though the salary range may be cut. The standard police major pay is $116,000 to $137,000, but the new administrator is set to earn $99,500 to $126,000. However, Elorza, Clements and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare, in a letter sent to the council Thursday and shared with PBN, asked the Finance Committee to reconsider the original salary range.

“If we are truly committed to a new way of policing, we must recognize that both our sworn officers and administrative personnel are critical to the success of the Providence Police Department and we must ensure fair compensation,” the letter stated.

Elorza and law enforcement leaders expressed support for the other changes, including renaming the role as “administrator of community relations and diversion services” as presented by Police Chief Hugh Clements during a September Finance Committee.

Like the original position, the administrator will focus on forging relationships between city law enforcement and the community, while also creating programs to redirect emergency calls better suited to be handled by social workers or mental health professionals.

As part of its budget amendments, the council added funding for a fifth police major position, drawing upon funds from other departments within the city to pay for the extra officer.

Also on Thursday, the council unanimously approved a resolution doubling down on its ban of illegal, all-terrain vehicles. The vote comes after a wave of complaints and high-profile incidents involving the bikes, including when a woman was dragged from her car and beaten by an ATV rider in August.

The resolution does not change any policies, but rather calls on Elorza to enforce the existing laws, which ban off-road vehicles on streets and sidewalks and allow law enforcement to seize and destroy those they catch.

Clements at a Finance Committee meeting in September described how local law enforcement have already renewed a more proactive strategy to pursue and seize the illegal bikes, confiscating more than 50 during a 30-day period from mid-August to mid-September. By comparison, the department seized 200 ATVs over the course of several years prior.

Both decisions on the ATVs and the community relations role require a second vote to take effect.

The council also voted to bring charges against its own clerk, starting the process for his potential dismissal. The resolution, which was unanimously approved on Thursday with no discussion, presents to the mayor findings of an independent investigation of Council Clerk Shawn Selleck, which concluded that Selleck created a “toxic work environment” and violated city conduct and workplace violence policies.

Under the city charter, sending charges to the mayor is the first step in the process by which the council can discharge its administrative staff. A public hearing will follow, after which Selleck can be dismissed with a two-thirds vote of the council.

Selleck previously described the investigation’s finding as “politically motivated and inaccurate.” Igliozzi on Wednesday declined to comment, except to say that the hearing will allow both sides to make their case.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Email her at Lavin@PBN.com.