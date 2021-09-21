City Finance Committee recommends changes to Providence Police community relations post

PROVIDENCE – The city Finance Committee gave the green light on Tuesday to a proposal to shift the new Police Department community relations role to a civilian classification rather than a police major by making slight tweaks to the job description.

The unanimous recommendation sends the proposed compensation and classification ordinances, which are tied to the fiscal 2022 budget, back to the full City Council for final approval.

As presented by Police Chief Hugh T. Clements on Tuesday, the new administrator of community relations and diversions will be charged with forging relationships between city law enforcement and the community while also creating programs to redirect emergency calls better suited to be handled by social workers or mental health professionals.

The position was originally included in the city’s fiscal 2022 spending plan as a police major but is now being changed to a civilian role, requiring changes to the classification and compensation ordinances tied to the budget. The proposal also adds a fifth police major position, siphoning funds away from other departments within the city to pay for the extra officer.

The council can shift appropriations within the already-approved spending plan as long as the bottom line stays the same.

The amendments come after Mayor Jorge O. Elorza appointed the city recreation director, Michael Stephens, to the community relations major role despite Stephens having no police experience.

Elorza’s decision, announced in early September, drew sharp criticism from local and national police associations as well as City Council members who said a civilian could not take on a sworn officer role. While Elorza said he had the backing of Clements and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, Clements on Tuesday echoed the need for changes to be made to accommodate a civilian appointment.

The new job description presented by Clements on Tuesday largely mirrors the original role announced by Elorza earlier this year. One difference is the responsibilities regarding recruitment and training of new officers. The original major role was intended to lead the police academy and the recruitment of new officers. A document describing the new civilian position does not make any mention of training academies and states the administrator will work and coordinate with department staff on officer recruitment.

Still, Clements emphasized the importance of the role amid a recent wave of high profile crime, a shortage of trained officers and a report published earlier this year recommending changes to how the department responds to the high volume of emergency calls for mental health, substance abuse and other noncriminal matters.

“This is where this assignment is critical to addressing those needs,” Clements said.

The reclassification may also come with a pay cut. The amended compensation ordinance sets the starting salary between $99,500 and $115,000. The standard police major salary of $116,000 to $137,000.

Whether Stephens will be able to retain the role or be forced to reapply under a new search is unclear. Council President John Igliozzi said previously he would like to see the city re-advertise the position to allow a wider pool of civilian candidates to apply.

Stephens previously declined to comment on the proposed changes to the position.