City makes PPS 2021 list of most endangered properties

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Preservation Society on Wednesday released its 2021 Most Endangered Properties List, which includes the entire capital city.

The list, released each year, is designed to generate support for the preservation of vulnerable structures and places, the organization said. In addition to specific properties listed this year, the organizations included all of Providence, due to the threat of climate change and sea-level rise.

“Incremental sea-level rise threatens our many architectural, archeological and cultural resources along the Providence River and working waterfront. But we can expect increased and more severe storm activity, too,” the report said.

“I applaud the Providence Preservation Society and the nominating community member for drawing attention to the climate crisis and its intersection with the preservation of our historic city,” said Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in an accompanying statement. “The climate crisis is not just an environmental issue. It will impact every facet of our lives and we all must play a role in preventing this humanmade crisis.”

- Advertisement -

This year the list also includes:

The Industrial Trust Building, also known as the Superman Building, located at 111 Westminster Street. The building has been on the list for several years.

The home at 234 Lenox Avenue. The Victorian style home, built circa 1880, is currently for sale and in poor condition.

Grace Church Cemetery, located at 10 Elmwood Avenue, is on the list due to the threat of vandalism.

Broad Street Synagogue, also known as Temple Beth El, located at 688 Broad St. The property, built in 1920, was included due to prolonged vacancy. PPS noted that Providence has an option on the building in order to save it and is working with a local Realtor to identify a buyer. The property has been on the list since 2014.

The Ward Baking Co. Administration Building, also known as Victory Plating, located at 145 Globe St., due to the threat of demolition. The property has been included on the list on and off since 2012.

The list also included a trio of buildings in the Jewelry District, at 29 Elbow St., 137 Chestnut St., and 155 Chestnut St. due to the threat of demolition and “insensitive development,” related to a final design approval for a 10-story mixed use building at 151-155 Chestnut Street in December.

Standard Wholesale Liquors Co. building at 115 Harris Ave., citing vulnerability due to its location and relative isolation.

Prince Hall Masonic Temple, located at 883 Eddy St., due to the threat of fire damage and demolition due to a fire on Dec. 25, 2020.

Crook Point Bascule Bridge, spanning the Seekonk River, due to the threat of demolition.