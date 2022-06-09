City Personnel Adds Kevin O’Hara as their Business Development Executive

City Personnel, a top-rated recruitment and staffing agency in Providence, is pleased to announce that they have expanded their team with the new addition of their Business Development Executive, Kevin O’Hara.

Kevin looks forward to bringing his years of professional experience, unparalleled connections, and knowledge of many industries to their growing team.

In his role, Kevin will look to develop new connections with businesses in Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts and increase the value of their current clients.

