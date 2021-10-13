City Personnel is pleased to announce the promotion of Zach Gagnon to their new Marketing Manager. In his role, Zach will continue to develop marketing and pricing strategies, generate new business leads, and oversee all marketing efforts.
Zach joined City Personnel in 2020 as a Digital Marketing Coordinator and has continued to help develop City Personnel’s brand as the Top Staffing Agency in RI.
City Personnel Promotes Zach Gagnon to Marketing Manager
City Personnel is pleased to announce the promotion of Zach Gagnon to their new Marketing Manager. In his role, Zach will continue to develop marketing and pricing strategies, generate new business leads, and oversee all marketing efforts.