Providence panel to vote on 178-unit affordable housing proposal

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The City Plan Commission is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve a mixed-use development that would bring 178 affordable housing units to 220 Blackstone St. in the city’s South Providence neighborhood. The developer, Boston-based Marathon Development LLC, is proposing to build an “L” shaped six-story, mixed-use building that would provide affordable

PROVIDENCE – The City Plan Commission is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to approve a mixed-use development that would bring 178 affordable housing units to 220 Blackstone St. in the city's South Providence neighborhood.

The developer, Boston-based Marathon Development LLC, is proposing to build an “L” shaped six-story, mixed-use building that would provide affordable housing units as well as a daycare on the ground floor. There would be 13 residential units on the ground floor and 33 units consisting of one, two and three bedrooms on the second through sixth floors, for a total of 178 apartments. The plans also include a separate two-story building that would be used as an educational facility.

Harry F. Angevine, CEO of Marathon Development, said Monday that the developer is still determining what kind of education will be offered. The developer is in talks with two educational providers.

The project, titled “Copley Centre I” would be constructed on the four-acre site that was once home to the Edmund Flynn School and is adjacent to the Community College of Rhode Island’s Liston campus.

In January 2022, planning commissioners granted preliminary plan approval for a similar project proposed by AR Building Co., which called for a six-story, 178-unit apartment building in an L-shape, PBN previously reported. While the plans were approved, the project, which included 217 parking spaces, had received pushback from commissioners and local residents over the density of parking and lack of affordable housing units. It was not immediately clear what happened to the proposal.

Angevine said that the new plans were not related to AR Building Co.’s proposal and the company is planning to purchase the site with an estimated total project cost of approximately $70 million. If approved, Angevine expects construction would begin in June and would have an estimated completion date of late 2025 or early 2026.

Marathon Development is seeking a 50% development waiver for parking because plans call for 101 spaces where 200 are required. Also, because the site has received approvals from the Narragansett Bay Commission and R.I. Department of Energy, the developer is requesting a waiver to submit state approvals with the final plan instead of the preliminary plan. Along with this Marathon is seeking to combine master and preliminary plan approval as materials for both have already been submitted, according to planning documents.

So far, Angevine said the proposal has received support from local residents and community members including city council members and neighborhood groups.

“We’re really excited,” he said. “We're really focused on helping provide the city what it needs."

The meeting is scheduled for 4:45 pm Tuesday at the Joseph Doorley Municipal Building, people may also attend virtually via

Zoom

.