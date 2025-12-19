City provides $3.75M spark for WaterFire; is it enough to keep flames going?

By
-
A $3.75 MILLION sale-leaseback deal between the city of Providence and WaterFire Providence is unusual, but officials say the 20-year agreement, in which the city purchased the WaterFire Art Center and leased it back to the nonprofit, will give the organization a much-needed boost. Pictured is an art installation at the center in 2020. / COURTESY WATERFIRE PROVIDENCE/ELAINE FREDRICK

The city of Providence is using a $3.75 million sale-leaseback deal to come to the financial rescue of the popular WaterFire Providence, and supporters say the move was crucial to save a nonprofit that provides a frequent economic boost to downtown. But the leader of WaterFire acknowledges that the organization’s financial needs are still looming.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Everyone needs science. Science needs everyone.

The Amgen Foundation is guided by the belief that all students should have the opportunity…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR