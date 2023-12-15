City-run New Year’s Eve festivities returning to Providence

PROVIDENCE will hold an official New Year's Eve celebration for the first time since 2013 on Dec. 31. / COURTESY PROVIDENCE TOURISM COUNCIL
PROVIDENCE — For the first time since 2013, the city will host an official New Years Eve celebration. A decade ago, Providence hosted its most recent New Year's celebration at the city-wide level, then known as Bright Night. Prior to 2004, the celebrations were known as First Night. Unlike in previous years, the upcoming celebration…


