PROVIDENCE – The city Department of Planning and Development will host a public meeting on March 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bomes Theatre to discuss the Great Streets projects proposed for Upper South Providence, Lower South Providence, Elmwood and the West End.

The projects proposed to take place this year for this area of Providence include safety improvements on Broad Street between Hayward Street and Hawthorne Avenue, which will become a part of the City Walk walking and biking trail.

Potential traffic-calming measures and way-finding signs for people walking and biking on Oxford Street, Ontario Street and other local streets will also be included.

Visitors are asked to tell the city what kinds of traffic calming they do and do not want to see.

The meeting will be an open-house format.

