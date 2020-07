Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Providence’s fiscal woes got much worse on June 30, when the state’s Supreme Court sided with former city employees in a long-running dispute over pension reform. Chief Justice Paul Suttell wrote in a majority opinion that a 2012 city ordinance that froze cost-of-living adjustments until the pension fund reached 70% was unconstitutional. He ordered the…