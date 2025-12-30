Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PROVIDENCE – The city will ring in the new year on Wednesday with the 3rd annual New Year’s Eve Celebration and fireworks, co-hosted by the Providence Tourism Council. The free, all-ages event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 195 District Park, culminating with the Illuminate PVD Fireworks Display at 8:30 p.m. at the Michael Van Leesten Memorial Pedestrian Bridge.

The evening begins with a We Love PVD Community Gathering, a moment of reflection and connection.

At 5:30 p.m., WaterFire will light the bridge, followed by a K-Pop dance performance by Hush Crew at 6:00 p.m. and a salsa takeover on the main stage by Cultura Dance Arts at 7:00 p.m. A NYE parade leads into the fireworks countdown at 8:30 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy live music from Kara McKee, a DJ and popup dance performances on the main stage, food trucks and a heated beverage garden, and beer, wine and spirits from local vendors, including The Guild and Rhodium.

Meanwhile, families and visitors can explore an illuminated playground with glowing games, swings and free activities, including face-painting, balloon twisting and a 360° photo booth.

Additional entertainment includes roaming performers, PVD Poetry, an enchanted forest with NYE wishing trees, inflatable sculptures and photo displays.

Official programming wraps up at 9:00 p.m., but attendees are encouraged to continue celebrating at Providence’s many downtown restaurants, bars, clubs and hotels.

Last year’s festivities included performances by Sidy Maiga, the Providence Drum Troupe, Fluxion Entertainment dancers, capped off with a riverfront fireworks show.