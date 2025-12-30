TOPICS
The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…
The evening begins with a We Love PVD Community Gathering, a moment of reflection and connection.
At 5:30 p.m., WaterFire will light the bridge, followed by a K-Pop dance performance by Hush Crew at 6:00 p.m. and a salsa takeover on the main stage by Cultura Dance Arts at 7:00 p.m. A NYE parade leads into the fireworks countdown at 8:30 p.m.
Attendees can enjoy live music from Kara McKee, a DJ and popup dance performances on the main stage, food trucks and a heated beverage garden, and beer, wine and spirits from local vendors, including The Guild and Rhodium.
Meanwhile, families and visitors can explore an illuminated playground with glowing games, swings and free activities, including face-painting, balloon twisting and a 360° photo booth.
Additional entertainment includes roaming performers, PVD Poetry, an enchanted forest with NYE wishing trees, inflatable sculptures and photo displays.
Official programming wraps up at 9:00 p.m., but attendees are encouraged to continue celebrating at Providence’s many downtown restaurants, bars, clubs and hotels.
Last year’s festivities included performances by Sidy Maiga, the Providence Drum Troupe, Fluxion Entertainment dancers, capped off with a riverfront fireworks show.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.