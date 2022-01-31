Clarendon Group CEO Fox running for Congress

PROVIDENCE – Joy E. Fox, CEO of public relations firm Clarendon Group, has thrown her proverbial hat into the ring for the 2nd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House.

Fox announced Monday via Twitter that she will be running for the seat currently held by Rep. James R. Langevin, D-R.I. Langevin recently announced that he will not seek reelection this November after serving 11 terms in Congress.

According to her bio on Clarendon Group’s website, Fox served as then-Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s communications director, as well as Raimondo’s transition director and a deputy campaign manager. She also worked with Langevin as his director of communications and community relations.

While she is planning to provide a kick-off announcement in the coming days, Fox tweeted that the community needs a representative in Congress “who knows the district and is willing to fight for every family.”

“We need to get past the pandemic and back to school and work. My family is counting on that and I believe most families in the district are as well,” Fox tweeted.

Fox now joins a field of candidates that includes Democrats Seth Magaziner, Edwin R. Pacheco and Omar Bah, founder of the Refugee Dream Center in Providence, as well as Republican Robert Lancia.

