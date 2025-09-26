ClarkSilva’s growth resulted from spreading the positive word

PBN 2025 FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES

$250,000 TO $2.5 MILLION 5. ClarkSilva LLC

CEO (or equivalent): Benjamin Silva and Keith Clark, partners

2024 Revenue: $2.3 million

2022 Revenue: $1.7 million

Revenue growth: 37.2%

WORD OF MOUTH and client appreciation provided a needed spark for ClarkSilva LLC to grow its revenue by 37.2% from 2022 to 2024.

Keith Clark, co-founder and co-partner of the Warwick-based accounting firm, says clients shared their experiences with others, and revenue increased as more clients signed on. The firm’s revenue increased from $1.7 million in 2022 to $2.3 million in 2024.

“We’ve just kind of been brick by brick, one handshake at a time, and now we have the revenue you see there,” Clark said. “It’s just been by being really, really nice to people and doing a really good job, whether it’s our employees or our clients.”

- Advertisement -

Clark also says the firm’s growth allowed for it to hire more people and move to a larger office. The company now employs 12 people.

“None of this is possible without all of our team members here,” he said.