Class of their own: More employers partnering with local colleges

By
-
READY MODE: Kolby Gomes went through pipefitter training through the partnership program operated by General Dynamics Electric Boat and the Community College of Rhode Island as he prepares to start a career with the submarine builder.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
READY MODE: Kolby Gomes went through pipefitter training through the partnership program operated by General Dynamics Electric Boat and the Community College of Rhode Island as he prepares to start a career with the submarine builder.  PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

Although he had some experience working in construction, Kolby Gomes says learning the ins and outs of pipefitting was like studying a foreign language. But during weeks of training, Gomes learned how to use the many hand and power tools involved in fabricating, bending, cutting and joining pipes and how to read complicated blueprints to

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display