Clijsters named honorary president of International Tennis Hall of Fame

NEWPORT – Kim Clijsters, a former world No. 1 tennis star, has been named the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s new honorary president.

Clijsters, a 2017 hall of fame inductee who won six major titles in her career, will succeed Stan Smith in this role.

As honorary president, Clijsters will be an ambassador for the organization, as well as collaborate with hall of fame staff and tennis industry partners on multiple initiatives to help preserve tennis history.

Clijsters is the first female and first European to serve as the hall of fame’s honorary president, the organization said.

Clijsters said she is thrilled and humbled to take on this new opportunity to serve the sport.

“I am always eager to find a new way to be actively involved in tennis,” Clijsters said in a statement. “I look forward to helping the organization continue to grow and thrive, and to connecting tennis fans around the world with our sport’s incredible history.”

