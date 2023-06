Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

MEGAN N. CLINGHAM, director of the R.I. Office of the Mental Health Advocate, was presented with the 2023 Mental Health Hero of the Year award from the Mental Health ­Association of Rhode Island in May for her compassion and advocacy for people with ­serious persistent mental illness. What does receiving this award mean to you?…