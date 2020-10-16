Clinical trial on plasma makes headway in R.I.

By
-
CLOSE WATCH: Registered nurse Jessica Pace, left, who works in the Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital Emergency Department, checks the intravenous line of Dolce Contreras, 32, of Central Falls, who is receiving convalescent plasma therapy as part of a clinical trial on its effectiveness against COVID-19. / COURTESY LIFESPAN CORP./WILLIAM MURPHY
CLOSE WATCH: Registered nurse Jessica Pace, left, who works in the Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital Emergency Department, checks the intravenous line of Dolce Contreras, 32, of Central Falls, who is receiving convalescent plasma therapy as part of a clinical trial on its effectiveness against COVID-19. / COURTESY LIFESPAN CORP./WILLIAM MURPHY
Rhode Island Hospital is one of 30 medical facilities nationwide testing whether a plasma-based treatment for COVID-19 that has been approved for emergency use by the federal government is actually effective. The hospital has partnered with Johns Hopkins University to become a clinical trial site for the testing of convalescent plasma therapy as a way…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display