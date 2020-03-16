Closures continue around R.I. amid COVID-19 spread

PROVIDENCE – Closings due to the spread of the coronavirus and efforts to contain it continued over the weekend and Monday.
Gov. Gina M. Raimondo announced Monday that dine-in restaurant operations in the state would cease Tuesday, including bars and cafés. The closure is expected to remain in place until March 30.
Other recently announced closures around the state:
- All public libraries in the state are closed until March 22.
- All YMCA of Greater Providence locations will be closed as of 5 p.m. Monday, along will all business operations, through March 29.
- The Newport Car Museum will be closed from Monday to March 20th.
- District Hall Providence, located at 225 Dyer St., Providence, has closed its public lounge spaces.
- Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has closed its casinos in Rhode Island, as ordered by the state. The closure began on March 14.
- The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles announced on Monday that it is canceling driver licensing road tests for this week.
- The Providence Place mall is closed until further notice.
View PBN’s previous coverage of closures, postponements and cancellations here.
