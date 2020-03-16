Closures continue around R.I. amid COVID-19 spread

PROVIDENCE – Closings due to the spread of the coronavirus and efforts to contain it continued over the weekend and Monday.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo announced Monday that dine-in restaurant operations in the state would cease Tuesday, including bars and cafés. The closure is expected to remain in place until March 30.

Other recently announced closures around the state:

All public libraries in the state are closed until March 22.

All YMCA of Greater Providence locations will be closed as of 5 p.m. Monday, along will all business operations, through March 29.

The Newport Car Museum will be closed from Monday to March 20 th .

. District Hall Providence, located at 225 Dyer St., Providence, has closed its public lounge spaces.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has closed its casinos in Rhode Island, as ordered by the state. The closure began on March 14.

The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles announced on Monday that it is canceling driver licensing road tests for this week.

The Providence Place mall is closed until further notice.

