Closures continue around R.I. amid COVID-19 spread

By
-
THE CORONAVIRUS has continued to prompt the closure of business and nonprofits around the state. / NIAID-RML via AP
THE CORONAVIRUS has continued to prompt the closure of business and nonprofits around the state. / NIAID-RML via AP

PROVIDENCE – Closings due to the spread of the coronavirus and efforts to contain it continued over the weekend and Monday.

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo announced Monday that dine-in restaurant operations in the state would cease Tuesday, including bars and cafés. The closure is expected to remain in place until March 30.

Other recently announced closures around the state:

  • All public libraries in the state are closed until March 22.
  • All YMCA of Greater Providence locations will be closed as of 5 p.m. Monday, along will all business operations, through March 29.
  • The Newport Car Museum will be closed from Monday to March 20th.
  • District Hall Providence, located at 225 Dyer St., Providence, has closed its public lounge spaces.
  • Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. has closed its casinos in Rhode Island, as ordered by the state. The closure began on March 14.
  • The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles announced on Monday that it is canceling driver licensing road tests for this week.
  • The Providence Place mall is closed until further notice.

View PBN’s previous coverage of closures, postponements and cancellations here.

- Advertisement -

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR