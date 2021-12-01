CME Corp. expansion of $49.5M federal agency contract represents 4K new products

WARWICK – Medical products distributor CME Corp. has expanded its 2020 $49.5 million Defense Logistics Agency contract with the U.S. Department of Defense, enabling the company to provide thousands of new products to an array of federal government agencies, the company announced.

Four-thousand new items from eight manufacturers will be available under the contract modification, as well as additional product categories for the five-year contract, such as UVC disinfection devices, gas regulators, flowmeters and blenders, CME Corp. said.

Under the DLA’s medical supply chain system known as ECAT, an online system that streamlines ordering, distribution and payment of pharmaceutical, medical and surgical equipment, the products will be eligible for use by the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps, along with the Veterans Administration and Indian Health Services, CME said. Other prominent ECAT federal customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“We are pleased to be able to provide a wide array of new products to the federal government at a time when the fight against COVID-19 and the delta variant is still very much a concern,” said Bob Charron, government sales manager of CME. “This contract modification is a further indicator, both of our company’s commitment to do everything possible to help our customers and of our own continuing expansion.”

CME Corp. has branches across the country, with over 2 million medical products from more than 2,000 manufacturers.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.