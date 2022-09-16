CME Corp. inks $7.8M government contract

WARWICK – Medical-product distributor CME Corp. has signed a five-year, $7.8 million contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule program.

Under the agreement, CME will supply more than 8,200 pieces of medical equipment at a significant cost savings to a wide range of federal customers, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Health Agency, and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Indian Health Service.

“We’re proud to be able to bring our unrivaled resources and cost effectiveness to the VA and other customers as the latest example of our partnership with the federal government,” said Robert Charron, CME’s government sales manager.

This latest contract includes a five-year renewal option from 2027-2032. CME has had a series of agreements with FSS since 2004, with the latest deal spanning from 2015-2022.

- Advertisement -