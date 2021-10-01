CME Corp. inks deal to sell products to 65 U.S. hospital systems

WARWICK – Health care equipment distributor CME Corp. has signed a three-year agreement with Vizient Inc. to provide equipment, logistics and technical services to 65 hospital systems, including their hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation facilities and other nonacute care units around the country.

The agreement announced this week will see CME provide products and services to four of Vizient’s aggregation groups: Cooperative Services of Florida, Southeast Collaborative, Vanderbilt Health Group Purchasing Collaborative and West Coast Purchasing Coalition.

“The contract will give the health systems in the Vizient groups access to CME’s unmatched ability to provide savings and efficiencies on medical equipment and deliveries throughout the U.S.,” said Don Boone, CME director, national contracts. “When CME’s direct-to-site, white-glove delivery services are combined with Vizient’s pioneering network supply concept, these health systems now have a tremendous advantage in the marketplace.”

The deal is expected to be worth millions of dollars, the company said, but a more specific value projection was not provided. The deal began on Aug. 15.

- Advertisement -