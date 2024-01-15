CNE and Brown partner to offer program on digital tools for medical students

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System announced it is partnering with Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School to offer students the opportunity to serve as an Epic physician builder/informaticist.

As part of the physician builder team, students will be planning, designing and building content for medical or surgical specialties within Care New England’s Epic electronic medical record system, or EMR, said Tom Gregorio, chief information officer at Care New England.

“At Care New England, we are pleased to partner with Brown and the outstanding medical students at the Warren Alpert Medical School to provide them with a truly unique opportunity to learn the digital tools of the trade while still in school, putting them ahead of the game upon graduation,” Gregorio said.

During this program, medical students will work at Care New England under supervision of a Brown University faculty member and receive a stipend. The yearlong program will be offered to Brown medical students from April 29, 2024, through April 25, 2025. Care New England expects this position will require 40 hours per week for the length of the program.

In this role, medical students will:

Gain experience and proficiency as physician builders in Epic EMR, which is the EMR vendor with the largest share of the acute care hospital market.

Learn how an electronic medical record system is built, how to use documentation tools to create items such as SmartTexts, SmartLists and Smart Phrases, and ordering tools that are used to create order sets and panels.

Collaborate with users, clinician champions and department executive leadership to gain an understanding of current state workflow and help inform future workflows that will provide opportunities for streamlining and promoting efficiencies.

“We are excited to partner with Care New England to offer this unique educational opportunity to our medical students,” said Dr. Steven Rougas, assistant dean of medical education and director of the clinical curriculum at the Warren Alpert Medical School. “As future clinical providers, access to and experience with developing EMR content is critical in today’s digital technology landscape. This experience will complement the strong curricular foundation students are provided at the Warren Alpert Medical School through real-world immersion in the design and implementation process.”

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 21 and rising fourth-year medical students at Brown who are interested in bioinformatics and electronic health records are encouraged to apply.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.