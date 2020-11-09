CNE announces new chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Women & Infants

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System has announced a new head of obstetrics and gynecology at its flagship hospital.

Dr. Methodius G. Tuuli will serve as executive chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Women & Infants Hospital, chair the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and hold the Chace-Joukowsky professorship in obstetrics and gynecology at Brown.

He is taking the reins from Dr. Star Hampton, who held the titles on an interim basis during the canvass for a permanent head after Dr. Maureen Phipps left the positions in July 2019.

Tuuli is expected to begin his new role at Women & Infants and Brown in mid-February.

He is currently a professor of obstetrics and gynecology and vice chair of the obstetrics program at the Indiana University School of Medicine, as well as director of perinatal research in the school’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Tuuli was selected for the job in Rhode Island after Care New England carried out a national search, said Dr. James E. Fanale, Care New England CEO and president.

“Dr. Tuuli [has] the medical expertise, experience in women’s health care and the passionate desire to lead women’s health care forward that Women & Infants Hospital needs moving toward the future,” Fanale said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.