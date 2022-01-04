CNE paychecks affected by ransomware attack on national vendor

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System is among dozens of large employers nationwide dealing with payroll disruptions caused by a ransomware attack on Ultimate Kronos Group.

The human resources management company provides paycheck services to Care New England through a product called Kronos Private Cloud.

Care New England spokesperson Jessica McCarthy told WPRI TV CBS 12 that the outage first reported early last month forced the hospital group to pay its roughly 8,000 workers manually this past week.

McCarthy said the checks did not include overtime or holiday pay, which she said will be paid retroactively.

- Advertisement -

“It’s a national problem,” McCarthy said. “We’re dealing with it just like everybody else.”

Kronos has said the ransomware attack was caused by hackers but has not said when service will be restored.

Care New England operates Women & Infants, Kent and Butler hospitals.