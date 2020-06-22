CNE says system is “up and running” after last week’s cyberattack

PROVIDENCE – After a cyberattack caused a system-wide shutdown of Care New England’s website, email and other internal systems last Tuesday, a spokeswoman confirmed Monday morning that they are back to normal.

CNE’s systems had been down since June 16, according to Raina Smith, CNE’s senior marketing manager, and are now “up and running” and at “full capacity.”

Throughout the investigation, Smith confirmed that CNE had “no reason to believe” that any patient information was compromised as a result of the incident.

CNE, which operates Butler Hospital, Kent Hospital and Women & Infants Hospital, resorted to backup systems, meaning “pencil and paper,” for some functions, while some care was put on hold. Chemo infusions and radiology were delayed during the system-wide failure.

- Advertisement -

Smith could not immediately say what caused the cyberattack or how it was resolved.

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Gagosz@PBN.com.