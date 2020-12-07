CNE seeks holiday cards, donated items for Kent field hospital patients

CRANSTON – Care New England Health System is asking the public for donations that could help entertain and cheer up patients recovering from COVID-19 at the Cranston field hospital run by Kent County Memorial Hospital.

With the prospect of some patients being hospitalized or continuing to quarantine at home after being discharged during the holidays likely, Care New England is hoping for store-bought or homemade cards to be sent to patients or staff members.

Donations of items such as new or gently used books, phone chargers, tablets or iPads, and new crossword, word search and Sudoku books are also being sought.

In addition, SkillsRI is recruiting potential staffers for the hospital. To apply, visit carenewengland.org/careers or skillsforri.com.

- Advertisement -

As of late last week, seven patients were at the 335-bed field hospital.

Anyone interested in sending cards can address them to Kent Field Hospital, Attn: Todd Brothers, 100 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston, RI 02920.

For donations, email Jeremy Johnson at jhjohnson@kentri.org for details on how to deliver items.

Last week, Care New England announced that it will be providing patients with smart devices that have access to Amazon Prime in order to allow them to watch movies or listen to music during their stay at the hospital.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.