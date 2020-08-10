CNE’s Alzheimer’s program earns honors at Lamplighter Awards

PROVIDENCE – The New England Society for Healthcare Communications has honored three separate entries from Care New England Health System during its 30th annual Lamplighter Awards.

Care New England won gold awards for #2020by2020RI, a campaign to enroll 2,020 participants in Butler Hospital’s Alzheimer’s Prevention Registry by the start of 2020, and for a feature story titled “CrossFitting for a Cure: How One Woman is Turning Fear into Action in the Fight Against Alzheimer’s.”

The Butler campaign won in the Campaign – Non-Service Line Marketing category, and the feature story won in the Excellence in Writing – Blog category.

“Memory Matters,” Care New England’s magazine related to the Memory and Aging Program at Butler, won a silver award in the General Publications category.

The Lamplighter Awards, created to recognize health care communications across the New England region, received 282 entries this year. Submissions were judged by health care marketing societies from across the country.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.