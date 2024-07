Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A coalition of residents and organizations have launched a campaign to reject a question on the state ballot in November calling for a Constitutional Convention.

The Rhode Island Citizens for Responsible Government held its first press conference Wednesday, urging voters to reject Question 1, citing a potential for big-money influence, threats to civil rights and wasted taxpayer dollars.

“A Constitutional Convention poses a direct threat to established civil rights, with the potential to introduce amendments that could undermine protections currently afforded under Rhode Island state law,” stated Vimala Phongsavanh, chair of the coalition and senior director of external affairs of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England. “The influence of out-of-state special interests, empowered to spend without limits, further jeopardizes the integrity of our democratic process, potentially swaying outcomes away from the will of the people and towards narrow ideological agendas. A convention would also cost the state millions of dollars.”

Rhode Island is one of five states, including Alaska, Hawaii, Iowa and New Hampshire, where voters are asked every 10 years whether to have a Constitutional Convention. The last time Rhode Island voters approved a convention was 1986; since then it has been rejected

the last three times it appeared on the state ballot.

“Women and birthing people should be especially concerned about a Constitutional Convention because ballot measures have been used disproportionately across the country to impact and restrict reproductive rights,” Phongsavanh said. “The 1986 Constitutional Convention in Rhode Island quickly spiraled from ‘good government’ to abortion politics. This is not the way to debate and decide these issues.”

Steven Brown, executive director of American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc., added, “The 1986 Constitutional Convention may be most known for its attack on abortion rights, but amendments coming out of that convention also had a severe impact on other fundamental freedoms, including the right to bail and voting rights. We should learn from this history and recognize that another Convention could roll back or stifle LGBTQ+ and other minority rights.”

Coalition members, among others, include: