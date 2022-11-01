Coastal estate in Watch Hill sells for $17.7M

WESTERLY – “Treasure Hill,” an 11,000-square-foot coastal estate at 2 Kidd’s Way in the Watch Hill section of town, was sold for $17.7 million, Lila Delman Real Estate Ltd., doing business as Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller, announced Tuesday.

It is the highest-priced home to be sold in both the town and state this year. This sale eclipses the 7,300-square-foot home at 8 Westerly Road, which sold for $9.5 million on Oct. 27. It also marks the second-highest sale in both the town and Washington County history, behind the sale of 16 Bluff Ave., which sold for $17.75 million in 2013.

Treasure Hill sits on 1 acre on the second-highest elevation in the Watch Hill neighborhood. The property with 18 bedrooms and seven bathrooms offers views of the ocean.

The home features a grand pub room with a tin ceiling, a wine tasting room, plus an in-house gym with a sauna and full bathroom. The estate has a deeded right of way to the beach at the end of the driveway.

The buyer, who was unidentified, was represented by Olga B. Goff Real Estate.

According to town records, Diane McLean previously owned the property.

The town last valued the home at $7.9 million in 2021, according to property records.