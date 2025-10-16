Coastal home on Buttonwoods Hotel site sells for $2.76M

WARWICK – A 5,300-square-foot custom coastal residence built in 2015 on the grounds of the former Buttonwoods Hotel recently sold for $2.76 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.
The sale of 1040 Buttonwoods Ave., which has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, marks the highest residential sale in Warwick since August 2024, and this is the highest on record in the Old Buttonwoods neighborhood in the town, according to Mott & Chace, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.
The home, overlooking Buttonwoods Cove, with sweeping views of Narragansett Bay, features DuChateau hardwood flooring, and a kitchen with stone counters, custom cabinetry and a large center island, according to Residential Properties. The kitchen also contains Dacor appliances, a butler’s pantry and a wet bar with a wine refrigerator.
The two-story home also includes a gas fireplace in the living room and dining room area, the real estate firm said.
Upstairs, the home features one suite with a balcony and a primary suite with a spa-like bath, along with a bonus room and a top-floor office, according to Residential Properties.
The finished lower level contains walkout access to the 650-square-foot inground pool in the backyard of the home, the firm said, adding the lower level is also outfitted for a future kitchen.
The Buttonwoods neighborhood includes two white sandy beaches, tennis and pickleball courts, a playground, a chapel and a historic casino/social hall building with a stage and duckpin bowling.
The home was most recently valued by Warwick assessors in 2025 as being worth $1.12 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.51 acres of land alone was valued at $431,200.
The sellers were represented by Amy I. Doorley-Lucas, sales associate for Mott & Chace. Doorley-Lucas also represented the buyers in the transaction.
“Old Buttonwoods is a treasured year-round haven for all ages – a community with built-in neighborhood amenities of yesteryear,” Doorley-Lucas said.
According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Louis and Deana Filippelli, of North Palm Beach, Fla., and it was purchased by Louise Kieliszak.
Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.