Coastal Medical’s Dr. Yul Ejnes wins American College of Physicians award

PROVIDENCE – One of Coastal Medical Inc.’s founding partners, Dr. Yul Ejnes, has won the Alfred Stengel Memorial Award for Outstanding Service from the American College of Physicians.

The award recognizes internal medicine physicians for their innovative, impactful and sustained contributions to the field. Ejnes was selected based on his work as a master of the ACP and his focus on advancing the standard of medical education, medical practice and clinical research.

“Receiving the Alfred Stengel Award from the American College of Physicians is a great honor. To be recognized in this way by my peers and by an organization that has been so important in my career means a lot to me,” Ejnes said. “My work with ACP is driven by my belief that we are more than doctors taking care of patients. We’re also part of a profession, and participation in our organizations such as ACP is part of our obligation to the profession.”

Throughout his career, Ejnes has held several positions and received many awards. He is a member of Coastal Medical’s Governance Committee, is the immediate past chair of the board of directors of the American Board of Internal Medicine, and is a clinical professor of medicine at Brown University’s Warren Alpert School of Medicine.

